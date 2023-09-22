West Texas Weekend events, Sept. 22-24

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

1 p.m. - Jolly Scoops ribbon cutting/grand opening, 312 N. 1st St. - CLYDE

5 p.m. - 62nd annual Lakeside Conference, 9030 Retreat Road - BROWNWOOD

5:30 p.m. - Pops at the Pond, Hardin-Simmons University Anderson Lawn, 2200 Hickory St.

5:30 p.m. - Official Pre-Party Abilene Beer Summit 2023, Tin Cup Country Club, 1108 FM 126 - MERKEL

6 p.m. - Hispanic Heritage Month: Entra a la Plaza, Abilene Christian University, 1600 Campus Court

7:30 p.m. - "Pride and Prejudice", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

8 p.m. - Guns & Roses tribute, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Bluey, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2 p.m. - Abilene Beer Summit, Frontier Texas!, 625 N. 1st St.

3 p.m. - Party in the Park, Anson City Park, Avenue G and 20th Street - ANSON

5 p.m. - Wine with the Wild, The Winery at Willow Creek, 4353 S. Treadaway Blvd.

5 p.m. - AKA acoustic, The Winery at Willow Creek, 4353 S. Treadaway Blvd.

5:30 p.m. - Potosi Fest - Bret Michaels, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

5:30 p.m. - One-year Anniversary - Opening Reception and Show, 1117 Studios & Gallery, 1117 Walnut St.

6 p.m. - Abilene Beer Summit 2023 Official After-Party, Circle C, 4638 S. 14th St.

7:30 p.m. - "Pride and Prejudice", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

7:30 p.m. - Abilene Philharmonic From Darkness to Light, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

8 p.m. - Lucas Brothers Band, The Ironwood Cantina at Los Trece, 3901 Hwy 84/183E - EARLY

8 p.m. - Andres Reyes and Jaydon Ezra, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

SUNDAY

10 a.m. - World Rhino Day celebration, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - "Pride and Prejudice", Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

2 p.m. - Health & Wellness Fair, Lyndale San Angelo Senior Living, 6101 Grand Court Road

2 p.m. - 25th Anniversary Celebration, S&S Services, 100 US 67 - BIG LAKE

2 p.m. - 2023 Homecoming Celebration, Paint Rock School, 698 S. Sims St. - PAINT ROCK

6 p.m. - Dinner on the Patio with Chef Marc Daniels, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

6:30 p.m. - Get Down Bingo Fridays, Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St.

8:30 p.m. - Matt Ferrell and Friends Comedy Show, Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St.

9 p.m. - Logan Lotz, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

10 p.m. - AJ Vallejo, Brodie Lane and Willie Alvarado, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

9 a.m. - San Angelo Gun Exposition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

10 a.m. - Art in Uncommon Places Electrified Murals Experience, 701 S. Irving St.

10 a.m. - TMNT: Totally Mainstream Native Turtles, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

11 a.m. - Street Survival Seminar, NC Elite Krav Maga and Tactical, 3120 Sherwood Way

Noon - Plateauberfest 2023, Plateau Brewing Co., 214 S. Chadbourne St.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

4 p.m. - Carpet Tech Angelo State Tailgate Party, LeGrand Alumni and Visitors Center, 1620 University Ave.

8:30 p.m. - Michael Lee Band, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Daniel Parra, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

9 p.m. - 12 Mile, Bunkers Bar and Grille, 3301 Golf Course Road

SUNDAY

8:30 a.m. - Women's Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - San Angelo Gun Exposition, Foster Communications Coliseum, 50 E. 43rd St.

Noon - Sunday Brunch at the Vineyards with music by Mykel Martin, Christoval Vineyards, 5000A Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

1 p.m. - Dallas Owens, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco Ave. - MENARD

2 p.m. - Music Bingo @ The Taproom, Zero One Taproom, 59 N. Koenigheim St.

3 p.m. - Los Angeles Trio, The Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.