West Texas Weekend events, Aug. 25-27

TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo, Abilene and beyond to do with your friends and family.

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

4 p.m. - Family Fun: Get Ready for the Fall, Abilene Public Library, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Taps y Vino Tinto Wine Release Weekend, 10 Mile Productions, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - ACU Back to School Bash with Aaron Watson, Abilene Christian University Moody Coliseum, 1600 Campus Court

7:30 p.m. - Shane Terrell and the Stumblers, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - The Remedy, Wild Duck Marina, 320 High Top St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - 79th annual Fisher County Fair & Rodeo, Fisher County Arena, Hwy 190 - ROBY

9 p.m. - Night Hike, Lake Brownwood State Park, 200 State Hwy Park Road 15 - LAKE BROWNWOOD

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Knock the Dust Off for Dove Season, Brownwood Claybird Club, 5895 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

9 a.m. - Jim Ned Band third annual Clay Shoot, Abilene Clay Sports, 1102 Spur 707E

10 a.m. - Moose Mountain Mornings with Christy, Mouse Mountain Coffee Bar & Roastery, 3365 S. 14th St.

10 a.m. - Family Fun Saturday, National Center for Children's Illustrated Literature, 102 Cedar St.

11 a.m. - Barbie Dance Party and Open House, Prep Academy Dance Studio Abilene, 141 Oak St.

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

1 p.m. - Turning Pointe Dance Academy grand reopening and open house, Turning Pointe Dance Academy, 3301 S. 14th St., No. 45

1 p.m. - Hot Dogs 4 Dogs, Brown County Humane Society/Corinne T. Smith Animal Center, 3016 Milam Drive - BROWNWOOD

2 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, 10 Mile Productions, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

4 p.m. - Team Tanner benefit auction and live music, RLVenue, 415 S. Commercial Ave. - COLEMAN

4 p.m. - Sip 'n Snip, Davis Floral Co., 505 Fisk Ave. - BROWNWOOD

4:30 p.m. - Macrame Workshop, Front Porch Coffee Co. and Bakery, 702 N. 2nd St.

6:30 p.m. - Kiwanis of Brownwood 100th Anniversary Celebration, Brownwood Country Club, 5875 County Road 225 - BROWNWOOD

7:30 p.m. - Abby French, Potosi Live, 897 FM 1750

8 p.m. - Kyler Dean, Pioneer Tap House, 112 E. Baker St. - BROWNWOOD

8 p.m. - Outta the Blue, VFW Post 6873, 1049 Veterans Drive

9 p.m. - Def Leggend, Heff's Burgers, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SUNDAY

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

4:30 p.m. - Potluck gathering, Skies Over Texas Winery, 6037 County Road 291 - EARLY

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

Noon - Trufant Bros. Tattoo 18th anniversary Flash Day, Trufant Bros. Tattoo, 117 S. Chadbourne St.

5 p.m. - Daycee Oswalt, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

9:30 p.m. - The Other World album release, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SATURDAY

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

9 a.m. - Suez Gun & Knife Show, McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive

10 a.m. - Tarantulas and More, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

2 p.m. - New Journey San Angelo third annual Hot Wing Fundraiser, City Limits, 4205 S. Bryant Blvd.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

5:30 p.m. - Runnels County Junior Livestock Association presents Vegas Nights in Runnels County, St. Joseph Catholic Church, 506 Edward St. - ROWENA

7 p.m. - Wes Creech and Neil Trammell, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco St. - MENARD

8 p.m. - John Waite, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

8:30 p.m. - Gus Clark and the Least of his Problems, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

10 p.m. - Rita Capuchina with Kevin Collins (acoustic), The Tilted Mug, 3520 Knickerbocker Road

SUNDAY

8 a.m. - Women's Hike, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - Suez Gun & Knife Show, McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive

Noon - Sunday Brunch, Christoval Vineyards, 5000 Cralle Road - CHRISTOVAL

3 p.m. - Suez Shrine Sportsman Giveaway, McNease Convention Center, 501 Rio Concho Drive