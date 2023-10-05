West Texas Weekend events, Oct. 6-8

Looking for something to do with family and friends this weekend? Here's a list of events happening around the Big Country and the Concho Valley!

BIG COUNTRY

FRIDAY

7 a.m. - Abilene Quilters Guild Sewing Garage Sale, Ridgemont Baptist Church fellowship hall, 4785 Buffalo Gap Road

6 p.m. - Oktoberfest, 10 Mile Tasting Room and Craft Kitchen, 401 Center Ave. - BROWNWOOD

6 p.m. - First Friday October, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7 p.m. - Habitat for Humanity Abilene Homecoming Gala 2023: Enchantment Under the Sea Dance, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Zombie Hunt, Play Faire Park, 2300 N. 2nd St.

7 p.m. - Decay: A Dark Art Show, The People's Plaza, 1290 S. Willis St.

7 p.m. - October Downtown Friday Night, downtown - SWEETWATER

7:30 p.m. - "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy (Really)", Abilene Community Theater, 809 Barrow St.

7:30 p.m. - "Honk!", Hardin-Simmons University Van Ellis Theatre, 2298 Cedar St.

8:50 p.m. - Shinedown, Papa Roach and Spiritbox, 201 Mesquite Event Center, 201 Mesquite St.

9 p.m. - Rob Brooks, Heff's Burgers and Bar, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Brownwood Fly in Fair Car Show, Brownwood Regional Airport, 6240 Airport Road - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - 19th annual Fall Festival, St. Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 1103 Main St. - BROWNWOOD

10 a.m. - Fall Vendor Event, 1125 Elmdale Road

10 a.m. - Lib-Con, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

10 a.m. - Shop Hop Downtown, downtown Abilene

10 a.m. - Matt and Michelle Ellis Music, Moose Mountain Coffee Bar and Roastery, 3365 S. 14th St.

10 a.m. - Family Day, Lehnis Railroad Museum & Visitor Center, 700 E. Adams Ave. - BROWNWOOD

Noon - Lamar Street Pumpkin Patch, Lamar Street Baptist Church, 513 Lamar St. - SWEETWATER

1 p.m. - Adult Dungeons and Dragons, Abilene Public Library Mockingbird Branch, 1326 N. Mockingbird Lane

2 p.m. - "Honk!", Hardin-Simmons University Van Ellis Theatre, 2298 Cedar St.

2:30 p.m. - Read to a Dog Day, Abilene Public Library South Branch, 4310 Buffalo Gap Road

5 p.m. - Silver Fox Classic Car Show, Anson Museum, 1300 Avenue K - ANSON

5 p.m. - Fish Fry Fundraiser benefiting the Eula Volunteer Fire Department, Denton Valley's Backyard, 11949 FM 604S - CLYDE

6 p.m. - Brownwood Area Chamber of Commerce eighth annual Corks and Caps, Depot Plaza, 700 E. Adams St. - BROWNWOOD

7 p.m. - Taylor Swift-themed Silent Disco, Abilene Convention Center, 1100 N. 6th St.

7 p.m. - Happy Fat, The Winchester Pub & Grill, 3362 Rebecca Lane

7:15 p.m. - Music Friendly Texas Certification Ceremony, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 400 Locust St. - SWEETWATER

7:30 p.m. - Asleep at the Wheel, Brennen Leigh and Joshua Hedley, Sweetwater Municipal Auditorium, 400 Locust St. - SWEETWATER

7:30 p.m. - "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy (Really)", Abilene Community Theater, 809 Barrow St.

7:30 p.m. - Halloween Costume Barrel Race, Cowboy Heritage Church, 8468 County Road 112N - CLYDE

7:30 p.m. - "Honk!", Hardin-Simmons University Van Ellis Theatre, 2298 Cedar St.

8 p.m. - Rosenthal Parkway Band, Los Trece, 3901 US Hwy 84/183S - EARLY

9 p.m. - Parkside, Matera Bar & Grill, 833 S. 1st St.

SUNDAY

9 a.m. - Second Sundays: October in Downtown Brownwood - BROWNWOOD

Noon - The Rev. Nilo Farewell/Birthday Party Celebration, Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 511 W. Alabama Ave. - SWEETWATER

1:30 p.m. - Pokemon Meet-up, Abilene Public Library Main Branch, 202 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - "Honk!", Hardin-Simmons University Van Ellis Theatre, 2298 Cedar St.

2 p.m. - "Dracula: A Feminist Revenge Fantasy (Really)", Abilene Community Theater, 809 Barrow St.

7:30 p.m. - Marty Stuart and his Fabulous Superlatives, Paramount Abilene, 352 Cypress St.

CONCHO VALLEY

FRIDAY

2 p.m. - Harry Potter Party, Farnsworth Family Orthodontics, 3123 Green Meadow Drive

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Library Teen Republic Scene Sleuths: "Scooby-Doo and Zombie Island", Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - STEAM Central Geek Night: Disney Villains (adults only), Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

6 p.m. - Kelany Brent, T H C Beer Company, 113 N. Spring St. - MASON

6:30 p.m. - Get Down Bingo Fridays, Wandering Mind Brewery, 130 S. Oakes St.

9 p.m. - Chill AF, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

SATURDAY

8 a.m. - Lonnie Kellermeier Memorial Sporting Clay Shoot benefiting Wall Ag Boosters, San Angelo Claybird Association, 13525 Duncan Road

9 a.m. - Get Crafty, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

9 a.m. - Heartland Merchant's Market, Tractor Supply Co., 2309 S. Bridge St. - BRADY

9 a.m. - Longhorn and Bison Viewing with a Ranger, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

10 a.m. - First Saturday, Chicken Farm Art Center, 2525 Martin Luther King Drive

10 a.m. - Mason County Republican Women's 37th annual Home Tour, 114 Moody St. - MASON

11 a.m. - Concho Classic Marching Festival, San Angelo Stadium, 1902 Knickerbocker Road

Noon - Fourth annual Witches and Wizards Day, The Martial Pint, 19 E. Concho Ave.

2 p.m. - Saturday Story-time and Crafts, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Oktoberfest, Christoval Ice House, 19965 Main St.

2 p.m. - Tom Green County Libraries Teen Republic Draw Together, Stephens Central Library, 33 W. Beauregard Ave.

2 p.m. - Solar Viewing, San Angelo State Park, 362 FM 2288

3 p.m. - Fighting Cancer in All Colors, San Angelo Performing Arts Center, 82 Gillis St.

6 p.m. - Elktoberfest 2023, San Angelo Elks Lodge 1880, 2121 S. Chadbourne St.

7 p.m. - San Angelo Symphony Fiesta at the Murphey, Elta Joyce Murphey Performance Hall, 72 W. College Ave.

8 p.m. - Give a Hoot Pink Pageant, Hooters, 4384 Sherwood Way

8 p.m. - Jim Bush, Willow Creek Café, 106 Fort McKavitt St. - MASON

9 p.m. - Wild West Fest One Night Stands: Jake Worthington, The House of FiFi DuBois, 123 S. Chadbourne St.

9 p.m. - Peace of Blues, The Deadhorse, 210 S. Chadbourne St.

SUNDAY

12:15 p.m. - October Birthday Celebration and Pastor Appreciation Apple Pie Bake-off, CrossPointe Fellowship Church, 4210 Coliseum Drive

2:30 p.m. - Angelo State University Wind Ensemble "More Masterworks", San Angelo Performing Arts Center Brooks & Bates Theater, 82 Gillis St.

3 p.m. - Matthew Zarder, Summerland Public House, 105 Frisco Ave. - MENARD

5 p.m. - Ballet San Angelo Dance Floor 101, Ballet San Angelo studio, 82 Gillis St.