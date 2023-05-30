West Texas World War II veteran asks for 100 cards for 100th birthday

World War II veteran US Army Cpl. Carl Reid is turning 100 June 15. He's asking for 100 birthday cards to help celebrate the milestone.

BIG SPRING, Texas — A US Army veteran who served in World War II is asking West Texans to help him celebrate his 100th birthday with 100 birthday cards.

Texas General Land Office Veterans Land Board Chairwoman Dawn Buckingham is asking West Texans to show support for veteran U.S. Army Cpl. Carl Reid, who turns 100 June 15.

Reid, a resident at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez Texas State Veterans Home in Big Spring, is requesting at least 100 birthday cards for the milestone.

Reid served in the Army during World War II, entering into active duty Sept. 26, 1944. Before the war, he was raised on a farm and became a farmer, growing cotton, corn and maize, as well as caring for livestock.

During his time serving the nation, Reid worked as a supply clerk managing several clerical and stock handling duties. He was also an Army truck operator who transported personnel, supplies and equipment.

Reid received the Good Conduct Medal and the Victory Medal for his service.

To help, Texans can send birthday cards to him at the Lamun-Lusk-Sanchez TSVH addressed to: