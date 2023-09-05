Allen mall shooting: Share your thoughts with us on gun violence, gun laws

We want to know your thoughts.

TEXAS, USA — At least eight people were killed on Saturday, May 6, when a gunman opened fire at the Allen Premium Outlets mall in Allen, Texas.

Several others were injured and are being treated at area hospitals.

Gun control and gun laws are front of mind for many following the shooting at the Allen Premium Outlets.

WFAA wants to know your thoughts. Call (214)977-6200 and leave us a voicemail. Here are the responses we aired on TV:

"This is Casey from Carrollton. I just do not understand how the age is going to make a difference. It is nice to see attention toward the subject. But the gentleman that just shot everyone in Allen was in his 30s. So what is changing the age going to do in this particular situation? They need to ban these type of guns for civilians. That is the only answer or it is going to keep happening."

"My name is Betty, I am calling from Addison. I think every country has mentally ill people, but they do not sell weapons of war to all their citizens. Without the guns, there are no mass shootings or a road rage or drunk and angry shootings. We should ban the AR-15 and similar guns and have rules and regulations for all guns. Abbott and the legislature recently made it easier to murder people instead of harder. I hope they do something and change their minds, now, thank you."

"John Zumbro, Wills Point, Texas. I have to agree on the comments as far as mental health in this country. It is terrible. I mean, I am a 63-year-old veteran. I am a responsible gun owner and guns are not a problem. It is the mental health in this country. It is gone south until we get that taken care of. So we are going to keep on having these problems. What person in their right mind goes into a shop and start shooting? That doesn't make sense."

"Hi, my name is Sandra and I am calling to share my thoughts. I am trying to see why is everything with the gun ballots. I know some of it is mental illness, but we need better controls on who can control these weapons. The people who are selling these weapons, they need a better process before they even hand the gun over to someone ... making sure that the identity is the real person, they need to be able to do that. They need to be a bigger process than a one-day come in and you look like you are okay. Almost like when you are doing for the airport, like TSA or anything like that. The rules need to be stricter, thank you."

"I am calling from Dallas, Texas. A gun does not take itself on the lock box and start shooting. A gun does not take itself from the top shelf of a closet and open fire. A gun does not take itself out of the bedroom drawer and open fire. A gun has a helping hand."

"My name is William. I am from Dallas. I am a pediatrician. We need better gun control. This is ridiculous. We need red flag laws. We need to raise the age. I am a Republican. I am embarrassed by the Republicans leadership that we have in this state. It is an embarrassment we need tighter laws. We need better gun control. Yes, we need mental health work, but there are too many guns on the streets in too many young hands. Thank you."

"My name is Cassandra. I am calling from Red Oak, Texas. I am just so frustrated with the lawmakers who refuse say that AR-15 cannot be in civilians hands. No one needs an AR-15. I understand people want their handguns for safety reasons, but AR-15s should be banned, period, and if lawmakers would do that, we would have a much better world. Thank you. Goodbye."

"My name is Judy from Farmers Branch. I went to the memorial today and dropped off some flowers. And it is just heartbreaking to know that this continues day after day after day, and the politicians, literally do nothing. They do not do a thing, they talk and talk and talk. Actions speak louder than words. And they need to do something to make this stop, thank you."

"Barbara, Arlington, Texas. You can raise the gun age for any gun to 25 and that would be fine, but if you think it is going to stop all the killing out there, it is not going to. You are still going to have all the crazy, sick people out there. If they want to because harm, they will find a way."

"Joe from Rowlett, Texas. I am sick and tired of hearing people talk about gun control. It's mental illness ... mental illness has to be addressed. These people who are crying and whining about there is too many guns out there. The bad guys are going to find a way to get the guns or the knives or the explosives or whatever they need to hurt people. Doesn't take a gun ... it takes a moron with an issue, and that is what we have to address."

"Hi, I am Lisa. Ennis, Texas. I am calling to say, yes, we need gun reform and all these high power weapons off the streets. But what about these violent games that generations of children are being raised up on? You know, instead of parents being parents, they got their kids in front of these crazy games, it is been going on for decades, that is the real problem."

"My name is John, I am calling from Frisco. My thoughts are that the majority of the public does not really care about, you know, gun controls or whatever had weapons, because last year we had the tragedy in Uvalde and even though that happened, there was no change. There was an election in November and still the majority re-elected Republicans, particularly Governor Abbott. So, if there was really an interest in making a change that could have happened in November. So, we are all now very sad and and talk a bit about it for a week or so and then nothing will happen."

"Hello, this is Lee Anne calling from Fort Worth. I am a nurse practitioner for over 20 years in RN for over 42 years, and I have never seen guns solve a problem. The people have to solve a problem. And I agree, Texas does need better mental health agencies and assistants and not charging an arm and a leg to see a patient. But, you know, we just have to use the logic. We are not going to stop driving when there is people get killed every day in a car. It wasn't long ago, there was a man that was knifing people. Nobody has talked about, you know, taking the knives away. I do not think the guns are the problem. We need to pray more. We need to give back to God. We need to realize you can't fix the guns but we can maybe get people fixed, hopefully, with God's help."

"Brian. Denton, Texas. I'm retired law enforcement. You know I have guns and I go to the range and still shoot, but I like to say, I think we should ban assault rifles. One reason is I do not like my police officers being hard gunned and also, I don't think you need an assault rifle for home defense, 12-gauge shotgun is good enough. And as far as hunting goes, there is too many other options. Anyways, that is my thoughts on it. Thank you."

"William calling from Garland, Texas. My suggestion is to ban all assault rifles, just as they do machine guns. After a period of time, anyone caught within assault rifle would face a mandatory 10-year prison sentence and a $25,000 fine. Stop the insanity."

"My name is John. I am calling from Dallas. I think something has got to be done. The shootings of people has become an epidemic. When the Constitution was written, giving us right to bear arms, I do not think the authors of the Constitution had any concept of assault weapons. I do not see any reason for civilians to own assault weapons. And I think they ought to be outlawed or at the very least, require strict licensing and training. Thanks."

"My name is Doris, calling from Princeton, Texas. I am calling about the shooting happened in Allen last week. In fact, it is really, really, really bad. And the politicians should do something about it. The guns should be out from people's hands. Okay, because they are killing innocent people for nothing and the politicians should fix it. The gun should be taken away. There should be a law about these guns. You know, for people holding the gun, killing people for nothing. Yes, so please take the guns out, thank you, so we can have a peace of mind to go out there and shop and have fun. Thank you. Bye."

"I am calling from Colleyville, Texas. This mass shooting and Allen outlets has hit very close to home to me. I know people there. I have family that work there. I used to live there a few minutes from there. Innocent people's lives are taken because someone chooses to randomly shoot people out of nowhere. This has got to stop. How many voices will it take before the gun law starts to change? We have to protect the innocent people. Please, please do something about this."

Want to help the victims' families? Here is how you can help.