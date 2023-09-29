What it's like working in the Tejano music industry

Midland Tejano artist Joanna Rae talks about her experience working in the industry.

MIDLAND, Texas — Local Tejano Artist Joanna Rae released her first single, Como te Sientes, in April of 2021.

Since then, she has been making more of a name for herself in the Tejano music scene and even recently released an EP with the goal of one day making a whole album.

“It just makes me feel so grateful, so blessed to be able to have this opportunity because before I thought it was a dream too big to chase," Rae said. "Now I'm making moves and people are loving it and it make me so happy to know that people love the music as much as I do.”

Though her songs that can touch on various kinds of subjects, and the takeaway from her music is everyone has the potential to stay strong during tough times.

Especially women.

“I’m really strong about women empowerment, a lot of my songs are about women being strong in themselves," Rae said. "So that’s kind of the message I want to pass on to the younger ones that watch me or the women in the industry."

There are some who want to get into the music industry but feel there might not be any more room for up-and-coming artists.

But Rae said it’s more welcoming than people might think.

“There’s room for everybody. It may feel a little bit competitive but it’s not. Especially in the Tejano genre we all support each other," Rae said. "I know the new artists, very single person I talk to they always encourage you, share your stuff, there’s room for everybody to have this dream.”

This sense of community, support and desire to build each other up can be traced back to Hispanic culture, according to Rae.

“Growing up in the Hispanic culture has been such an uplifting thing to me. We’re very strong, powerful people," Rae said. "The Hispanic community, we encourage each other, we stay bonded.”

In the pursuit of chasing your dreams, the worst thing you can do is underestimate yourself.