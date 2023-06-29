Where to find Fourth of July events across West Texas

Looking for the perfect place to watch fireworks or listen to a live show? Here's what you need to know.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Grilling hamburgers and hot dogs, swimming in the pool and watching fireworks light up the night sky make up a typical Fourth of July holiday.

In West Texas, there are a number of events happening on and around Independence Day.

Here's what you need to know:

July 1

10 a.m.- July Jubilee Parade, 106 W. Main Street- BRADY

Noon- 2023 Santa Rita Star Spangled Celebration, Reagan County North Park- BIG LAKE

5:30 p.m. - 1st of July Fish Fry, Blue Agave Cattle Company, 210 W. Main St.- BLACKWELL

9:30 p.m. - Fireworks, Reagan County North Park- BIG LAKE

July 3

5 p.m. - A Star Spangled Banner Concert & Fireworks, 325 S. Oakes St.- SAN ANGELO

6 p.m.- Nasworthy Nights, Lake Nasworthy, 2680 Camper Road - SAN ANGELO

6:30 p.m.- Third of July Splash Party, Love Municipal Swimming Pool, 18 E. Avenue A - SAN ANGELO

Fifteen minutes after sundown - Concho County Hospital "Kaboom!!," Concho County Hospital, 614 Eaker St.- EDEN

July 4

10 a.m.- The Wall 4th of July Parade, downtown Wall- WALL

10 a.m.- Independence Day at Fort Concho, Fort Concho National Historic Landmark, 630 S. Oakes Street- SAN ANGELO

4 p.m.- WesTex Connect's 24th Annual Fireworks Spectacular, Abilene Zoo, 2070 Zoo Lane- ABILENE

5 p.m.- Baird Volunteer Fire Department Brisket Cook, Baird City Park, 242-118 E 10th St.- BAIRD

7 p.m.- 4th of July Outdoor Concert, Episcopal Church of the Heavenly Rest, 602 Meander St.- ABILENE

9:45 p.m.- 4th of July Fireworks, Eugene Bell City Park- BAIRD