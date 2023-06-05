'Our hearts are with the people of Allen' | White House, Gov. Abbott and other lawmakers react after fatal shooting at outlet mall

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support,” per officials.

Example video title will go here for this video

ALLEN, Texas — The White House, Texas Governor Greg Abbott and others have issued statements following the news of a deadly shooting at Allen Premium Outlets in Allen, Texas.

“The White House is closely monitoring the situation and is in touch with law enforcement and local officials to offer support,” officials said.

Governor Greg Abbott issued a statement following the shooting, saying in part, "Our hearts are with the people of Allen, Texas tonight during this unspeakable tragedy."

Abbott said he's in contact with city of Allen Mayor Ken Fulk, DPS Director Steven C. McCraw, North Texas law enforcement and city officials "to ensure all needed assistance and resources are swiftly deployed, including DPS officers, Texas Rangers and investigative resources."

Senator Ted Cruz wrote in a tweet that he and his wife are praying for the victims of the shooting and the broader Collin County community.

My team is in contact with local officials, and I have offered whatever support is needed to do justice and help those in need," Cruz wrote. "Thank you to the incredible law enforcement who put a stop to the monster who committed this act of evil."

Heidi and I are praying for the families of the victims of the horrific mall shooting in Allen, Texas. We pray also for the broader Collin County community that’s in shock from this tragedy. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) May 7, 2023

U.S. Rep. Colin Allred, who recently announced he is challenging for Cruz's Senatorial seat, reacted to the shooting in a tweet Saturday evening.

"Families like mine out shopping on a Saturday will forever be changed by this awful tragedy," Allred wrote. "Some will not make it home. Aly and I are praying for all impacted by this."

Families like mine out shopping on a Saturday will forever be changed by this awful tragedy. Some will not make it home. Aly and I are praying for all impacted by this. https://t.co/U5Zl9To7TH — Colin Allred (@ColinAllredTX) May 6, 2023

U.S. Rep. Keith Self for Texas's 3rd congressional district, which includes Collin County, also issued a statement on his social pages.

In a tweet, Self said, "We are devastated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene."

Self added that Allen PD has "full control of the scene."

We are devestated by the tragic news of the shootings that took place at the Allen Premium Outlets today. Our prayers are with the victims and their families and all law enforcement on the scene.



This is an ongoing situation, but Allen PD has full control of the scene. A… — Rep. Keith Self (@RepKeithSelf) May 6, 2023

The office of Dallas Mayor Eric Johnson called the event a horrific and devastating tragedy in a tweet.