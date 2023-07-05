Beekeeper killed in fire, White Settlement police say

Officials believe the beekeeper was using a flammable solution to calm down his bees.

WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas — One person has died after a fire involving bees broke out in White Settlement, officials told WFAA.

White Settlement police said a beekeeper was found after a fire broke out at a home near Vaquero Street and Silver Creek Road. Police said it was unclear if the man had suffered a medical emergency while tending to the bees or if the bees had swarmed the man prior to the fire.

The origin and cause of the fire remains under investigation, police said.

A witness to the scene told police that the man had gone to the bee hives to harvest honey, likely using a bee smoker to collect it. The device included a nozzle, billow and fire chamber. If the device had fallen to the ground, police said it is possible that a fire started around the vegetation.

The incident remained under investigation and the man's

Firefighters who were stung by bees during the response were not injured and did not require treatment, police said.