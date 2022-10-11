Winning $41 million lottery ticket sold in Sacramento

The gas station on Fulton Avenue where the SuperLotto Plus ticket was sold, will get a bonus of $205,000.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A lottery ticket sold in Sacramento has won the $41 million SuperLotto Plus jackpot, officials with California Lottery say.

The ticket was sold at a Chevron near Fulton and El Camino Avenues in Sacramento. The winning number from Saturday night's drawing are 2, 5, 17, 40, 46 and Mega Ball 1.

Lottery officials say the gas station where the ticket was sold will receive a bonus of $205,000 for selling the ticket. The winning ticket holder has 180 days to claim their prize.

The multi-million dollar win in Sacramento comes days after a winning ticket in the largest jackpot in U.S. lottery history was sold in Southern California.

REMINDER: The #CALottery won’t know who the winner is until they come forward. Help us spread the word so the winner can realize they have the winning ticket. Learn how they can claim their prize by visiting our website. https://t.co/qtnVhPpLVN — CA Lottery Press (@calotterypress) November 13, 2022