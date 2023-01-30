Winter weather school delays and closures for Monday, January 30, 2023

Abilene ISD - Delayed Start
Abilene ISD will delay the opening of school on Monday, January 30, by two hours. Elementary students should report to school by 9:50 a.m. Classes at middle school and high school campuses will begin at 10:10 a.m. Zero period classes will not meet. Buses will be at their regular pick-up locations approximately 2 hours later than the regular pick-up time. Please check www.abileneisd.org, district social media pages, and local media outlets for additional updates.
Abilene Christian University - Delayed Start
ACU’s Abilene campus will delay the start of classes and the opening of offices until 10 a.m. today due to icy roads in the Abilene area.
Wylie ISD (Abilene) - Closed
Wylie ISD will be closed on Monday, January 30th due to hazardous road conditions. We will continue to monitor weather conditions throughout the week and will keep you informed. Stay safe and warm, Bulldogs!