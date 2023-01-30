Winter weather school delays and closures for Monday, January 30, 2023

Abilene ISD will delay the opening of school on Monday, January 30, by two hours. Elementary students should report to school by 9:50 a.m. Classes at middle school and high school campuses will begin at 10:10 a.m. Zero period classes will not meet. Buses will be at their regular pick-up locations approximately 2 hours later than the regular pick-up time. Please check www.abileneisd.org, district social media pages, and local media outlets for additional updates.