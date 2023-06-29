x
Georgia woman on scooter and deer collide causing deadly crash

The woman was driving a 2009 scooter near Lake Oconee when a deer ran into her.
Credit: Sheriff Howard Sills

EATONTON, Ga. — An Eatonton woman is dead after she and a deer ran into each other on while she was on her scooter near Lake Oconee.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills says it happened about 8:30 Wednesday night on Ward’s Chapel Road.

He says 48-year-old Misty Renee Honeycutt was alive when first responders arrived, but she died soon after arriving at the Putnam County hospital.

He says she was driving a 2009 scooter she and the deer collided.

They did not find the deer, but the sheriff says they found deer hair in the wreckage.

They were not able to find a helmet where the crash happened, and Sills says Honeycutt suffered severe head and body trauma in the crash.

