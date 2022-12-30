San Antonio woman hit by two different drunk drivers on same night, mourning husband believes

"She went off to the side of the road, dazed and confused," Bill Conaway said. "That's when the other car came."

Example video title will go here for this video

SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio man believes his wife died after two potentially drunk drivers hit her within seconds of each other on Loop 1604 near Culebra Road.

The crash happened before 2 a.m. on Dec. 16.

Police are still looking for the person who drove a black Camaro into Genoveva Conaway's sedan. Officers suspect that driver, who ran away from the scene, was drunk.

Witnesses initially said the crash flung Conaway from her car, but the woman's husband believes she got out of the sedan under her own power and called for help. He theorizes a second vehicle hit her as she stood on the roadside.

"She went to the side of the road, dazed and confused. But she had the presence of mind to call me," Conaway's husband, Bill, tells KENS 5. "That's when the other car came. I can only assume they were drunk or had something to hide because they didn't stick around."

Conaway says he never heard Genoveva's voice on the phone and assumed she misdialed his number. Genoveva's boss called the next morning, asking why the overnight chef didn't clock in.

Conaway says police investigators handling the case tell him they also believe a second vehicle struck his wife, but SAPD officials did not return KENS 5's request for confirmation.

The sedan's driver's side is in pristine condition. Damage from the T-bone collision appears survivable, Conaway noted.

"Nobody had to die because of that," Conaway said. "They didn't have the decency to stop."

The couple had been together for nearly 25 years. They had five sons.

"I can't bring her back," he said. "But if there's somebody else that I can help avoid go through this, then that's what I want to do."

Conaway pleaded with San Antonio drivers to plan their New Year's Eve celebrations so they don't drive drunk.