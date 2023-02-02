These two 'Yellowstone' stars are coming to Fort Worth on Friday

Just a pro tip: You might want to get in line early Friday if you want an autograph.

FORT WORTH, Texas — Get ready, "Yellowstone" fans: Rip is coming to town.

Cole Hauser, who plays Rip Wheeler on Paramount's hit Western drama series, will make an appearance at the Fort Worth Stock Show and Rodeo on Friday night.

Hauser, along with "Yellowstone" creator Taylor Sheridan, will be signing autographs from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Amon Carter Exhibits Hall.

The duo will be part of the 6666 Ranch Booth at the south end of Aisle 700 in the exhibits hall.

"Yellowstone" is set in Montana, but the show's ties to Texas are strong: Sheridan grew up in Texas and went to Fort Worth's Paschal High School, and the 6666 Ranch in West Texas has played a big role in the show's storyline the past two seasons. And the show, including its prequel, "1883," has filmed various scenes in North Texas, including at the Fort Worth Stockyards and in the Johnson County city of Venus.

The 6666 booth at the Stock Show will also offer "distinctive Yellowstone and 666 Ranch merchandise" on Friday.