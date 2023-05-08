YMCA of San Angelo offers updated swimming lessons for children

Children from six months to 12 years can learn the fundamentals of swimming.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The summer months bring an influx of people to their local swimming pools, lake, oceans and other bodies of water. Some never learn the proper way to stay afloat.

For children, the YMCA of San Angelo is offering ways to stay safe in the water by offering swim lessons for those as young as 6 months old, to youth as old as 12-years-old.

Austin Rosales, YMCA of San Angelo aquatics director, will be leading the charge for these children.

"When they go to swim lessons, they will be perfectly comfortable. They will have a lot of the skills like going underwater, putting their face in the water, blowing bubbles, kicking, basic things that are a requirement for swimming," Rosales said.

Swim lessons begin in June, but you can register as early as midnight May 10. The classes take place Tuesdays and Thursdays, with classes lasting 30 minutes.

Lessons range from level one that include blowing bubbles and entering the pool on a ramp, to level six classes where pre-teens can surface dive and retrieve objects 10 feet under water.

"We actually have restructured them to make swim levels. So we give our kids the optimal teaching and get them the best outcome because it's all about skill development," Rosales said.