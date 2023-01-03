Zoo Boise's lone lion gets new companion following the death of Mudiwa last year

Zoo Boise just announced the upcoming arrival of a new female African lion in March, giving lone male lion a companion after his former companion died last year.

BOISE, Idaho — Zoo Boise announced Wednesday that they will soon be welcoming a female African lion to join the zoo's single male lion, Revan.

Revan was left as the lone lion following the death of Mudiwa, a 22-year-old female lion, who was euthanized last year due to kidney cancer that had spread.

The new lioness was paired with Revan through the Species Survival Plan, a cooperative conservation program by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA).

She will be a companion to Revan. However, at present, there are no plans for the lions to breed.

The new female lion is 2-years-old and was born at the Santa Barbara Zoo in November of 2020 to mom, Felicia, and dad, Ralph.

Both Zoo Boise and the Santa Barbara Zoo are part of the AZA and engage in its mission to advance zoos by way of conservation, education, science, and recreation; as well as efforts to support the genetic health and longevity of numerous species, including African lions.



"We are excited about this important addition to Zoo Boise," said Boise Parks and Recreation Director Doug Holloway.

"The young lioness will help us further our conservation mission. We look forward to her joining Revan in our African lion exhibit soon."

Upon arrival, the lion will be off exhibit while she goes through a standard quarantine period.

During this time, Zookeepers at Zoo Boise will work to make her comfortable and help familiarize her with her new surroundings.

Once the quarantine period is over, the new lion will be placed on exhibit. Guests will then be invited to visit the lion as she makes her debut.

Zoo Boise staff said they appreciate the community's patience throughout the introduction process and "can't wait for everyone to meet this new addition."

Zoo Boise is owned by the City of Boise and managed by the Boise Parks and Recreation Department, in partnership with the Friends of Zoo Boise nonprofit.

The zoo is located in Julia Davis Park.

