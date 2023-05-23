Zoolute planned for Saturday at Abilene Zoo

The annual Memorial Day weekend event commemorates all who have died serving in the U.S. military. Active, veteran and retired military will be admitted free.

ABILENE, Texas — All active, veteran and retired military servicemembers and their families can participate in a free day at the Abilene Zoo Saturday, May 27, as part of Zoolute 2023, presented by H-E-B Helping Here.

The annual Memorial Day weekend event commemorates all men and women who died while serving in the United States military. Active, veteran and retired military members and their families will be admitted to the zoo for free from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. with proof of service.

Dyess Air Force Base leaders, honor guard and local dignitaries will be at the event for the national anthem and presentation of colors at 11 a.m.

Keeper chats and up-close animal encounters will be found throughout the day at the zoo. H-E-B will provide free lunch and snacks to all attendees starting at 11:30 a.m., while Blue Bell Ice Cream will be on hand with ice cream, while supplies last.

Schedule of events

9 a.m. - Zoo opens

11 a.m. - Ceremony featuring Dyess AFB Honor Guard at the Red Oak Plaza

11:15 a.m. - Animal ambassador appearance at the Red Oak Plaza

11:30 a.m. - Lunch served by H-E-B at the Lakeside Pavilion

Noon - Band performance at the Red Oak Plaza

1 p.m. - Flamingo keeper chat

2 p.m. - Animal ambassador appearance at the Red Oak Plaza

3 p.m. - Lemur keeper chat

4 p.m. - Gates close