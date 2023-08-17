Hey Dallas! Check your numbers, someone just bought a $17 million Texas lottery ticket

The cash value option was selected at the time, officials said, meaning the winner will receive nearly $9.8 million before taxes.

DALLAS — Someone in Dallas may be $17 million richer as the Texas Lottery announced Thursday a winning ticket has been sold in the city for a drawing held Wednesday.

The ticket, officials say, was bought at a 7-Eleven at 7650 Campbell Road, and matched all six of the numbers drawn (10 - 14 - 17 - 31 - 38 - 48).

The cash value option was selected at the time, officials said, meaning the winner will receive nearly $9.8 million before taxes.

But the prize has yet to be claimed. Whoever drew the ticket has 180 days from the draw date to claim it.

“We look forward to meeting and congratulating the fourth Lotto Texas jackpot winner of 2023,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery in a statement. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery to schedule an appointment to claim the prize.”

In the same drawing, officials said 49,789 Texas Lotto tickets won lower-tier prizes between $2 and $11,040.