Feeling lucky? Here's where you should buy a Powerball ticket (based on data)

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — The current Powerball jackpot has racked up to a whopping $700 million, the 8th largest U.S. jackpot in history and the fifth largest Powerball grand prize.

The lump sum cash option for the jackpot, which is usually what winners select, stands at $335.7 million.

The chances of winning are slim — 1 in 292.2 million, to be exact. But, if you're feeling lucky, this insider lottery info might help you decide where to buy your next ticket.

We talked to the Florida Lottery to see which stores throughout that state have sold the most winning tickets. Here's what the data shows.

The Publix located on Flagler Park Plaza in Miami has sold nine winning tickets with prizes of $100,000 or more, so you could call it the luckiest store in Florida.

There are 11 other locations that aren't too far behind with seven winners each. Of those 11 spots, nine are Publix stores, one is a Kwik Stop and one is a Right Way Food.

Some of the luckiest spots in the Tampa Bay area are:

There is some luck in the Sunshine State. The world record-setting $1.586 billion Powerball jackpot from 2016 was shared by winners in Tennessee, Florida and California. And Florida has been home to four Powerball winners since 2013, including a winner in Jacksonville last year.