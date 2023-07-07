Tampa woman wins $1 million in Florida Lottery scratch-off game

TAMPA, Florida — A Tampa woman is going to need a bigger wallet after she claimed the $1 million prize in a Florida Lottery scratch-off game.
Connie Shover, 64, won the $1 million prize playing the 500X The Cash scratch-off game, the Florida Lottery explained in a news release. She chose to collect her winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $820,000.
The winning ticket was purchased at Cravings Marketplace on Four Oaks Road in Tampa. The store will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the money-making scratch-off.
The 50X The Cash ticket is a $50 game that features a top prize of $25 million. It's the largest-ever offered on a Florida scratch-off game. The odds of winning are 1-in-4.50.