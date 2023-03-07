Man charged with felony intoxication assault in Abilene

A passenger in the vehicle was seriously injured.

ABILENE, Texas — At just before 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 2200 block of Highway 83, Harrison Sims was contacted in the above location by Abilene police after a report of a major traffic crash.

According to an APD press release, the defendant was driving a motor vehicle with a maximum occupancy of five personnel, but had the vehicle occupied with seven occupants. When speaking to the defendant in close proximity, the officer noticed the odor of an alcoholic beverage on Sims' breath and person. The defendant admitted to have consumed alcoholic beverages before operating the vehicle.

While traveling at high rate of speed, the defendant wasn't able to control the vehicle and collided with a guardrail on the passenger side of his vehicle.

Three of the six passengers were taken to local hospital for medical treatment, one of them seriously injured.