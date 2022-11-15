Man leads Scurry County law enforcement on stolen tractor chase

Law enforcement pursued Royal, who drove the tractor into a tank of water and refused commands to exit the tractor.

SCURRY COUNTY, Texas — On Monday afternoon, officers with the Snyder Police Department located Roman Royal, 30, inside a vehicle in the 2100 block of 42nd St.

Royal was part of an ongoing investigation and officers were aware he had an outstanding warrant from Mitchell County.

According to an SPD press release, Royal refused commands to exit the vehicle and when officers attempted entry, Royal fled the scene in the vehicle, striking two police units.

One officer suffered minor injuries during the incident and shots were fired by an SPD officer.

Officers were not able to locate Royal after he fled the scene.

At approximately 5:30 p.m. Monday, Scurry County deputies were notified that a male subject was trying to break into a house on County Road 3132.

After investigating, it was determined Royal was the suspect and he had fled on foot into a field.

Several hours later law enforcement from several agencies was able to locate Royal, who had stolen a John Deere tractor. Law enforcement pursued Royal, who drove the tractor into a tank of water and refused commands to exit the tractor.

Officers were able to use less lethal tools and successfully take Royal into custody.