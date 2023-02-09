Man who led Tye Police on felony pursuit last week arrested

In the pursuit Friday, Feb. 3, Urias, 32, led authorities through Tye and Merkel at speeds reaching over 110 mph.

TYE, Texas — Roberto G. Urias, the fugitive wanted by US Marshals and who initiated a high-speed, felony pursuit with Tye Police last week, was arrested Thursday afternoon on federal and local warrants including felony evading police, deadly conduct and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against a peace officer. Urias is allegedly a gang member with ties to DFW, Abilene and Midland.

In the pursuit on Friday, Feb. 3, Urias, 32, led authorities through Tye and Merkel at speeds reaching over 110 mph.

Urias is being held in Taylor County Jail on a $1M bond.