Merkel 12-year-old arrested after school lockdown incident

MERKEL, Texas — At just after noon Wednesday, the Merkel Police Department, via the Merkel Independent School District’s emergency notification app ‘CrisisGo’, was notified of a lockdown at the Merkel Middle School.

According to a Merkel Police Department press release, initial information stated that there was possibly an armed individual in a classroom. A response by MISD Security along with a multi-agency response from Merkel and Tye police departments, along with the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office resulted in a heavy law enforcement presence in the school district.

Police found that there was not an armed suspect in the school and that the alert was initiated by a student falsely stating that was the case through an ISD computer.

A 12-year-old male student has been placed in custody as is being charged with third degree felony terroristic threat as a result of the incident this afternoon.

MISD Superintendent Joseph O'Malley released the following statement:

“In response to a false claim regarding a student carrying a firearm at Merkel Middle School, a thorough investigation was conducted by local law enforcement and school authorities. The investigation resulted in the arrest of a child with charges of making a terroristic threat in a school environment.

A report was made by a student who falsely claimed the presence of an armed individual within the premises of Merkel Middle School. The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance, and immediate action was taken to address the situation. The school promptly implemented its safety protocols, ensuring the protection and well-being of all individuals present.

Upon receiving the school lockdown alerts, local law enforcement (Merkel PD, Tye PD, and Taylor County Sheriff's Office) responded within minutes and began a close collaboration with the school administration to conduct a comprehensive investigation.

Through diligent efforts, it was determined that the claim made by the child was false and caused panic and disruption within the school community. Subsequently, the individual responsible for making the false claim was apprehended and is now facing charges of making a terroristic threat in a school setting. Law enforcement agencies will continue to handle the legal proceedings accordingly.

Merkel ISD would like to emphasize its commitment to maintaining a safe and secure learning environment for all students and staff members. School administrators and staff worked collaboratively with law enforcement throughout the investigation, displaying professionalism and dedication to ensuring the safety of everyone involved. The incident serves as a reminder of the importance of responsible reporting and the potential consequences of spreading false information, particularly in matters pertaining to school safety.