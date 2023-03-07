‘Most wanted’ fugitive in Eastland Co. leads authorities on multiple chases before being arrested

A motorcycle crash, hospital escape and two foot chases kept Cisco and Abilene law enforcement busy with fugitive Daniel Aldridge last weekend.

CISCO, Texas — Multiple law enforcement agencies and multiple chases through Eastland and Taylor counties brought a fugitive into custody last weekend in Eastland and Taylor counties.

On Saturday, March 4, wanted suspect Daniel Aldridge used a motorcycle to flee from Cisco Police in the downtown areas of Cisco. After a lengthy chase at high rates of speed, Aldridge lost control of the motorcycle and crashed into a local business.

Aldridge then fled on foot but was soon captured by Sgt. Derek Gunstanson and Officer James Thomas, assisted by Deputy Colby Jackson of Eastland Sheriff’s Office.

Officer Thomas was transported to Eastland Hospital and treated for injuries incurred during the apprehension.

Aldridge was later transported to Hendrick Hospital in Abilene, where it was determined by medical professionals that he was “faking his condition,” according to a Cisco Police Department press release.

Soon thereafter, Lt. Lee Risdon and Chief Preston were traveling to the hospital in Abilene to take Aldridge into custody when they were notified that Aldridge had escaped from the facility.

Upon their arrival in Abilene, it was discovered that Abilene Police had arrested Aldridge after a brief foot chase near Hardin Simmons University. Aldridge was taken back to the hospital, where he was again medically cleared for incarceration.

Lt. Risdon and Chief Preston transported Aldridge back to Eastland County and booked him into jail.

Aldridge was charged with a multitude of crimes which include felony evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance and numerous outstanding warrants from the area.