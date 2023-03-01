Multi-agency operation leads to nine cyber crime arrests in San Angelo

The operation included the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Air Force and others.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Abilene Police Department Cyber Crimes Unit assisted the Department of Homeland Security office in San Angelo in the arrest of nine individuals from various locations for crimes against children.

The multi-agency operation that included the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the U.S. Air Force and other area law enforcement agencies, targeted suspects seeking to engage in sexual contact with minors in the San Angelo area.