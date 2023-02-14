Months later, $2.04B Powerball winner to be revealed

California law requires the winner's name to be disclosed, but they can choose to keep other details private.

We're about to find out who won the record-setting $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot last fall — but most of the winner's details will remain private.

The winner's name will be revealed in a press conference Tuesday, the California Lottery said in a news release. While winners in some states can choose to stay anonymous, disclosure laws in California require lottery officials to publicize basic information like the winner's full name and where they bought the ticket.

There's still a lot of curiosity about the winner — and their plans for the massive sum — but other details will remain private. Lottery officials said the winner won't appear publicly at Tuesday's event and has declined the opportunity to do media interviews. The announcement is scheduled for 11 a.m. Pacific Time (2 p.m. Eastern).

Most lottery jackpot winners stay anonymous if they can, fearing unwanted attention and unscrupulous grabs for the money. Those in favor of identifying winners argue that it helps maintain transparency and public trust in the games.

The record Powerball winner had a year to come forward, so it's no surprise that it took a few months to get to this point. Lottery officials also usually recommend you take some time to calm down and talk to a financial planner before rushing to the nearest lottery office.

The other winner

The winner wasn't the only one to get lucky. The owner of the gas station where the ticket was sold, Joe's Service Center in Altadena, got a maximum $1 million bonus. Joseph Chahayed told the Los Angeles Times that he'll share the money with his family and grandkids, who help run the store.

"When they told me, I didn’t believe it," Chahayed told the paper in November. "That’s a lot of money."

A record prize

The $2.04 billion jackpot was by far the largest lottery prize ever won, shattering the previous record of $1.586 billion.

The massive sum is for a winner who chooses annuity payments, spread out over 29 years. Most winners choose the cash option and get less — in this case, $997.6 million. Taxes will also take a huge bite of the winnings.