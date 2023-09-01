83,000 high chairs recalled, could cause kids to fall

The chairs were sold at a number of popular retailers between 2008 and 2017.

WASHINGTON — More than 85,000 high chairs are being recalled across North America after nearly a dozen children were injured in falls, federal regulators say.

The recall involves 83,000 Boon Flair and Flair Elite Highchairs in the U.S. and 2,850 sold in Canada, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission. The chairs were imported from China by TOMY International of Oak Brook, Illinois.

The recall covers any Flair Elite chairs and any Flair chairs sold manufactured before September 2016. A full list of affected products can be found here.

According to the CPSC, the bolts used to secure the seats of the high chairs to the base can become loose, allowing the seats to detach and fall to the ground.

TOMY, the company that imported the chairs, has received 34 reports of the chair separating from the base, according to the CPSC's recall notice. Officials say 24 of these reports involved falls, and 11 of them caused injuries such as bruising or scratching.

High chairs are used for young children to allow them to sit at a table before they are able to keep themselves upright and stable for long periods of time.

The chairs were sold at a number of popular retailers, including Bed Bath & Beyond, Toys 'R' Us, and on online stores such as Amazon. The Flair Elite chairs were sold from 2008 to 2009 for about $380 apiece. The Flair model chairs were sold from January 2008 to February 2017, with prices ranging between $230 and $250.

Anybody who owns one of the affected high chairs should stop using the device immediately and contact TOMY for a free repair kit.