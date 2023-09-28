Girl Scouts discontinue fan-favorite cookie, prices may be going up

As Girl Scout cookie prices go up, a fan-favorite cookie won't be coming back next year.

WASHINGTON — Say it ain't so! One of America's favorite sweet treats, Girl Scout cookies, will likely see higher prices this year thanks to inflation.

According to multiple media reports, cookie prices will range from $5 to $7 per box in 2024, depending on where you are.

While some of the beloved cookies, like S’mores and Toffee-Tastic, were already priced at $6 in some places, the increase will bring all of the cookies to that price.

There are 111 Girl Scout councils across the country, each of which sets the price for troops under them. But it appears the change is inevitable within the next year or so.

In a statement to CNN, Girl Scouts of the USA — the parent organization behind every local troop acknowledged that some troops may be raising prices.

"In some instances, councils are faced with the tough decision to raise the prices, though prices have remained steady in many areas for a number of years,” the national organization told CNN.

CNN and USA Today cited several troops across the country who have recently said they'd be raising prices to keep up with the rising costs associated with baking the cookies.

"In order to combat rising production and material costs, GSHH will be increasing the price of all cookie packages to $6.00,” the interim CEO of the Girl Scouts Heart of the Hudson chapter in New York wrote in a letter to parents, according to USA Today. "We expect our neighboring councils to announce similar increases in the coming weeks and months.”

For some people, the price change was already implemented by their local troop last year. Girl Scouts of Northern California raised their prices to $6 in 2022.

Girl Scouts of the USA did not immediately respond to an emailed request for comment on the change.

It's not the first time prices have gone up for Girl Scout cookies.

Before 2014, each box of cookies cost $4, but by the 2016 season all troops had adopted the now-common $5 per box price tag.

Girl Scout cookies are the trademark fundraiser for the 111-year-old Girl Scouts. Selling the cookies is designed to teach entrepreneurial skills to young girls and pay for education programs or other troop activities.

Will there be more Raspberry Rally cookies?

A favorite newcomer cookie also won't be returning next year. Raspberry Rally cookies have been discontinued, one year after its debut sparked an online feeding frenzy, according to the organization.

When they were first introduced in 2022 as a "sister cookie" to the iconic Thin Mint, Raspberry Rallies were something brand new. They replaced the Thin Mint's chocolate wafer with a bright pink berry-flavored cookie, although they were dipped in the same chocolate coating as their minty counterparts.

The Rallies were only ever sold online, starting during the 2023 cookie season, a strategy aimed at boosting e-commerce skills among the troops. But the difficult-to-find cookies sold out for many troops immediately, with boxes popping up on eBay for up to $50.

In a separate statement to CNN, the Girl Scouts of the USA confirmed the cookies wouldn't be on offer for the 2024 season, which runs from January to April.