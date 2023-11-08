How to donate to Hawaii wildfire recovery efforts

Experts recommend making donations to experienced organizations that are well-situated to help Maui wildfire victims, such as the Red Cross.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Destructive wildfires on the island of Maui in Hawaii have forced the evacuation of thousands of residents, becoming one of the deadliest in the U.S. in recent years.

The death toll is at least 55, according to Hawaiian officials. Three devastating wildfires have been burning on the island since Tuesday, including one that destroyed much of Lahaina, a historic tourist town on Maui.

Philanthropy experts recommend giving to experienced organizations that are well-situated to respond to a specific disaster. Major disaster response organizations like the American Red Cross have said they are already communicating with local and federal governments to provide assistance.

North Carolina-based Samaritan's Purse announced that it is partnering with local churches and emergency management officials to determine how it can help in the wake of the catastrophic loss. Franklin Graham, the organization's president, posted a message on Facebook asking people to pray for those affected.

"Pray for residents, first responders and leadership in the wake of this devastating disaster," Graham wrote.

Samaritan's Purse said it will update this page with more information about volunteer opportunities as it becomes available. The group is also soliciting disaster relief donations.

In addition to Charlotte-area efforts, here are some organizations that are helping those in need:

The Council for Native Hawaiian Advancement

The CNHA pledged to match donations up to $1 million for a campaign that began Wednesday. An online tracker shows more than $700,000 has been given as of 1 p.m. ET Friday.

Hawaii Community Foundation

The Hawaii Community Foundation said it has raised $3 million for its Maui Strong Fund in 24 hours and is not collecting any fees on gifts to the fund.

“Funding is focused on basic necessities, including sheltering families who have lost homes, food and clothing. We are humbled by the support and aloha shared locally and across the globe for Maui families,” said Michelle Kauhane, the foundation's senior vice president, in a statement.

Hawai'i Food Bank

The Hawai’i Food Bank has setup an online donation page to support Maui’s relief efforts.

Maui Strong Fund

The Hawai'i Community Foundation has created the Maui Strong Fund to support affected communities by providing resources for response and recovery.

Hawaii Salvation Army

The Salvation Army's Hawaii and Pacific Islands Division is helping feed those who have evacuated and are staying at shelters around the island.

Maui Humane Society

The Maui Humane Society is anticipating an "inundation of hundreds of animals" injured and lost during evacuations.

The Humane Society is asking for donations to allow it to perform medical procedures and purchase supplies. The donation page can be found on the Humane Society's website: https://www.mauihumanesociety.org/

A Facebook fundraiser has been setup separately from the Humane Society's website due to reports of the website being down or slow.

The Associated Press and WCNC Charlotte's news partner King 5 contributed to this report.