COLUMBUS, Ohio — As the Israel-Hamas war rages on in the Middle East, the graphic images and videos being shared can be tough to process, especially for children.

Dr. Sapna Shetty, a licensed family therapist at Nationwide Children’s Hospital, said its important to get ahead of discussing heavy topics like this with your kids.

"Taking some of those preventative measures can help reduce or prevent our children having an increase of anxiety, which then can come out in ways that can be damaging to our kids,” Shetty said.

Many children may already be aware of what’s happening in Israel by learning about it from friends or classes at school as well as social media.

Shetty said the street and anxiety kids can feel when hearing about topics like war can impact them physically as well as mentally.

"Sometimes you might hear your children talk about headaches or stomach pain or even just not feeling like being out and about, and you'll see them withdraw,” Shetty said.

Which is why Shetty said its important to talk about this with your kids, but to stay objective so that they can feel comfortable.

"Giving them space and providing safety to share what their thoughts are around these topics and how it makes them feel can be really important as well,” Shetty said.

Shetty also suggested seeking help from school teachers and counselors if your family has a connection to what’s happening in the Middle East and you think your child may be feeling off or anxious about it. She added its important to limit how much of this content your kids may be consuming.

“Making boundaries of what they're being exposed to around social media, so maybe supervising what they're hearing and listening to at home,” Shetty said.

Checking in with yourself before checking on your kids, matters too, according to Shetty. She said making sure you’re processing your own feelings and emotions can ensure you’re not transferring your anxiety to your kids.