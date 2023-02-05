Jamie Foxx breaks silence 3 weeks after hospitalization

For the first time in weeks, Jamie Foxx and his family shared an update.

WASHINGTON — Actor Jamie Foxx posted on his Instagram account Wednesday afternoon that he appreciates all the love from fans and is "feeling blessed" as he continues to recover following a medical complication while filming in Atlanta.

The message was the first public statement or comment from Foxx since his hospitalization three weeks ago after experiencing what was described as a medical complication.

In the weeks since, little has been released about the 55-year-old's condition.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was announced that the Oscar-winning actor would not be on the next season of the Fox game show "Beat Shazam" with filming due to start. Foxx's daughter, Corinne, who is a DJ on the show, will also not be there.

Instead, the network announced that Nick Cannon will "fill in as guest host for his friends, Jamie and Corinne Foxx. Kelly Osbourne will be filling in as guest DJ."

"Everyone at FOX Entertainment wishes Jamie well as he continues his recovery, and we greatly appreciate Nick's willingness to jump in and help this summer," the network said in a statement shared online by Corinne.

"Appreciate ya my boy @nickcannon See u all soon," Jamie Foxx captioned an Instagram story post about the "Beat Shazam" news.

At the time of his hospitalization, Foxx was in Atlanta shooting "Back in Action," a Netflix action-comedy movie with Cameron Diaz. Few details about the production are known, and it's unclear if Foxx's medical episode happened on set. According to People, filming on "Back in Action" in Atlanta had continued with Diaz, using stunt and photo doubles to stand in for Foxx.

Until Wednesday, Foxx's official Instagram account had remained silent since April 6, although friends and fans have continued to leave comments on his most recent post.

He is known for his portrayal of pianist Ray Charles in the biopic "Ray," which won Foxx the best actor Oscar in 2005. He has starred in several prolific films such as “Django Unchained,” “Annie,” “Jarhead,” “Collateral” and many other movies.