Nearly 40% of Jewish Americans reported changing their behaviors in the past year due to fears of antisemitism, report shows

WASHINGTON — The American Jewish Committee (AJC) has released its fourth annual "State of Antisemitism in America Report." The report shows the disturbing impact that rising hatred has had on America's Jewish community.

It reveals that compared to last year, 41% of Jewish people in the U.S. feel their status is less secure. It also shows that 43% believe antisemitism is currently a very serious problem and 48% believe it is taken less seriously than other forms of hate and bigotry.

Independent research company SSRS did the fact-finding for "The State of Antisemitism in America 2022: Survey of American Jews." The company held interviews online and over the phone from September 28 to Nov. 3, 2022, among a nationally representative sample of 1,507 Jewish people aged 18 or older.

It was also discovered that 38% of all Jewish respondents reported that they have altered their behavior at least once in the past year due to fears of antisemitism. Officials say as an example, 27% avoided posting content online that would enable others to identify them as Jewish or reveal their views on Jewish issues, and 23% avoided wearing or displaying things that might enable others to identify them as Jewish.

Overall, officials claim 69% of Jewish people in the United States experienced antisemitism online, either as a target or by seeing antisemitic content, in the past 12 months.

In 2022, 26% of Jewish people reported being the target of antisemitism. This finding includes 20% who reported being the target of antisemitic remarks in person and 13% who were targeted online or on social media.

Nine out of 10 responders surveyed agreed that antisemitism impacts American society as a whole.