1 millionaire but no jackpot winner in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing

WASHINGTON — After a historic set of jackpot lottery wins earlier this year, the Mega Millions prize is on the rise again.
Tuesday's drawing offered a $322 million jackpot with a cash option of $170.1 million. Players must match all five white balls and the gold Mega Ball to win the grand prize.
The winning numbers for March 27 were 2-3-18-32-68 and the Mega Ball 24.
While nobody won the grand prize in Tuesday's drawing, one player in California did win $1 million by matching all the numbers except the Mega Ball.
Friday's jackpot now rises to $355 million, with a cash option of $187.6 million.
In January, the Mega Millions jackpot was won a total of four times, including a whopping $1.34 billion prize won in Maine. The month set a record for the lottery game, which had never seen four wins in a single month.
What are my chances of winning the Mega Millions?
The game's odds are 1 in 302.6 million.
Lucky winners can choose an annuity with annual payments over 29 years. Winners almost always take the cash option, which for Tuesday night’s drawing would have been around $170 million.
What are the largest US lottery jackpots ever won?
- $2.04 billion, Powerball, Nov. 8, 2022 (one ticket, from California)
- $1.586 billion, Powerball, Jan. 13, 2016 (three tickets, from California, Florida, Tennessee)
- $1.537 billion, Mega Millions, Oct. 23, 2018 (one ticket, from South Carolina)
- $1.35 billion Mega Millions, Jan. 13, 2023 (one ticket, from Maine)
- $1.337 billion, Mega Millions, July 29, 2022 (one ticket, from Illinois)
- $1.05 billion, Mega Millions, Jan. 22, 2021 (one ticket, from Michigan)
- $768.4 million, Powerball, March 27, 2019 (one ticket, from Wisconsin)
- $758.7 million, Powerball, Aug. 23, 2017 (one ticket, from Massachusetts)
- $731.1 million, Powerball, Jan. 20, 2021 (one ticket, from Maryland)
- $699.8 million, Powerball, Oct. 4, 2021 (one ticket, from California)