LIVE: NASA announces astronaut crew for moon flyby mission

NASA says the 10-day flight test will "pave the way" for exploration of the moon and beyond.

In a fanfare-filled event Monday morning, NASA and the Canadian Space Agency announced the four astronauts crewing the Artemis II lunar flyby mission, paving the way for future exploration of the lunar surface and beyond.

The agencies revealed the names and specialties of the four astronauts. NASA shared additional information about their backgrounds on social media.

Christina Koch, mission specialist. She took part in the first all-woman space walk when she visited the International Space Station in 2019.

Jeremy Hansen, representing the Canadian Space Agency. Originally a fighter pilot, he works with NASA for astronaut training and mission operations. The Artemis II mission will be his first trip to space.

Victor Glover, pilot. He also piloted the SpaceX Crew-1 mission.

Reid Wiseman, mission commander. He lived aboard the International Space Station in 2014 as a flight engineer, and recently served as Chief of the Astronaut Office.

NASA says the approximately 10-day mission "will pave the way for lunar surface missions, including landing the first woman and first person of color on the Moon."

It follows the uncrewed Artemis I mission, where NASA's Orion capsule launched on the agency's new mega moon rocket and journeyed around the moon in 2022. It spent 25 days in space and traveled 1.4 million miles, zooming to the moon and then enting a wide, swooping orbit for nearly a week before heading home.

The flight test is tentatively set for late 2024, followed by a two-person lunar landing as early as 2025 and, ultimately, a sustainable moon base. The long-term plan would be to launch a Mars expedition by the late 2030s.

The project includes four missions and is expected to cost up to $93 billion by 2025, according to an audit from the NASA Office of the Inspector General.

Astronauts last landed on the moon 50 years ago. After touching down on Dec. 11, 1972, Apollo 17′s Eugene Cernan and Harrison Schmitt spent three days exploring the valley of Taurus-Littrow, the longest stay of the Apollo era. They were the last of the 12 moonwalkers.