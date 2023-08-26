National Cinema Day: $4 tickets available for popular movies

CALIFORNIA, USA — After a successful 2022 showing, National Cinema Day is set to return Sunday, Aug. 27.
This year, there are more than 3,000 movie theaters participating in the promotion. Tickets will cost $4, including films in IMAX and Dolby theaters.
The all-day event will be supported by some national chains as well as some local theaters. Depending on when and where you buy the tickets, the final price might end up being a little above the $4 promise due to taxes and fees.
Click here for a full list of all the theaters that are participating in National Cinema Day.