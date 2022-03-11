Nevada U.S. Senate Election results

Will Nevada U.S. Senator Catherine Cortez Masto win re-election or will Adam Laxalt flip the key seat for Republicans?

Example video title will go here for this video

The race is expected to be highly competitive and is seen by many analysts as the best chance for the Republicans to flip a seat.

Incumbent Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto is facing her first re-election bid against Republican challenger Adam Laxalt.

The race is a parallel to many others on the ballot this year. Cortez Masto has focused her campaign's messaging on her support for Roe v. Wade and abortion rights. Laxalt has criticized her support for President Joe Biden's economic agenda, saying it has contributed to rising inflation.

The two competing messages are weighing on voters across the nation who are dealing with higher prices for everyday goods and reacting to the end of Roe over the summer. Whichever candidate wins in Nevada could be an early indication of which message is resonating more with voters in other elections.

Polls close at 7 p.m. local time (10 p.m. Eastern) on Nov. 8 in Nevada.

Here's a breakdown of updated election results for Nevada's Senate race from the Associated Press. You can also see which counties voted for each candidate as results come in from the interactive map below.

Bookmark this page and return for real-time local and national election results as they come in.

When do the polls close?

Polling times vary from state to state, and in many places ballots can't be counted until the last person in line to vote casts their ballot, even if that's after their regular closing time.

You can click here to find out when the polls close in your state.

How many Senate seats are up for election?

The 2022 midterms feature 34 of the 100 U.S. Senate seats up for grabs. With Democrats going into the night with a narrow majority in the chamber, control of Congress could come down to a few close races.

When will we know the results of the midterm elections?

Unlike in many countries, the U.S. has a highly decentralized and complex election system in which voters decide a long list of races from senate and house seats to local measures and town council members. While some states give election offices days before Election Day to count mail-in ballots, others don't allow those votes to be counted until after polls close.