Pence won't appeal order compelling grand jury testimony

The decision clears the way for Pence to appear before a federal grand jury in Washington.

WASHINGTON — Former Vice President Mike Pence will not appeal a judge's order compelling him to testify in the Justice Department's investigation into efforts to overturn the results of the 2020 election, a spokesman said Wednesday.

The decision sets the stage for a possible appearance by Pence in the coming weeks before a federal grand jury.

Lawyers for Trump objected to the subpoena on executive privilege grounds, but a federal judge in Washington last week rejected those arguments, forcing Pence to testify. U.S. District Court Judge James Boasberg did give Pence a win by accepting arguments by Pence's lawyers that, for constitutional reasons, he could not be questioned about his actions on Jan. 6.