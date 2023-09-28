Emotional support alligator denied entry to baseball park

While some emotional support animal claims aren't backed up, WallyGator is actually a working emotional support alligator registered to a man in Pennsylvania.

Example video title will go here for this video

PHILADELPHIA — A Phillies fan and his emotional support animal, an alligator named WallyGator, were denied entrance to watch Philadelphia host Pittsburgh.

Social media posts showed the gator on a leash with a harness with his name on it outside the stadium Wednesday.

WallyGator is a working emotional support alligator owned by Joie Henney, of Jonestown, Pennsylvania. The reptile has a big presence on Instagram and TikTok.

Are you kidding me. A #Phillies fan tried to come into game tonight with what they said was a “service animal.” An Alligator! Yes an Alligator. Thing’s I’ve never seen. This is it. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/H7A0FM0IYC — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) September 27, 2023

Citizens Bank Park's policy on support animals is posted on the Phillies' official website. It states, “Guide dogs, service animals, or service animals in training are welcome. All other animals are prohibited.”