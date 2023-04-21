'First day of forever': Simone Biles, Jonathan Owens announce marriage

The couple shared the news — and some stunning photos — on social media Saturday.

"I do ... officially owens," the seven-time Olympic medalist wrote on Instagram, sharing photos of the ceremony highlighting the Houston skyline. In his own post, Owens called her "My person, forever."

"Wifey got a great ring to it ... First day of forever," Owens added in the comments.

Biles wore a tiered white gown, while Owens donned a tan suit. According to an interview with E! News, Biles picked out her gown with her mom and her best friend soon after Owens popped the question in February 2022.

"It was something I didn't think I would go with, which was so crazy because I came in with a list of my likes, what I want it to look like and then I kind of did the complete opposite of that," she said.

Biles also said she planned to invite some of her teammates, but the guest list wouldn't be too long: "Other than that, it's really close family, friends and people that have watched us grow throughout our relationship and will share that love on that day."

Biles has documented the busy lead-up to the ceremony on social media. She shared one week ago that she and Owens had gotten their marriage license, and earlier shared a video of a big outdoor bridal shower.