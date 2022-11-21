Sinbad still learning to walk 2 years after stroke, family shares

The comedian's family said his progress has been "nothing short of remarkable" after he suffered a stroke in October 2020.

LOS ANGELES — Two years after a debilitating stroke, Sinbad's family shared that the comedian is making progress in his recovery after the near-death experience, but that there are still "miles to go."

The family shared a new website, titled "The Journey Forward," with more details about the comedian's stroke in October of 2020 and his recovery over the past two years.

"Sinbad appreciates all the love and support you have shown him over the last two years," social media posts from Sinbad's account said. "Many of you have asked for updates and as a result, the family has created a site where you can keep up to date with his progress."

The 66-year-old comedian Sinbad, born David Adkins, is known for his stand-up work and appearances in the sitcoms “A Different World" and “The Sinbad Show."

According to his family, Sinbad suffered an ischemic stroke after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain. The initial stroke was followed by another blood clot and a brain bleed. Sinbad was put into a medically induced coma and placed on a ventilator.

The family said survival odds were approximately 30%.

"The more time passed the more the family learned how much had been lost," family members wrote on the "Journey Forward" website.

After several months of "intense therapy" at acute care and rehabilitation facilities, Sinbad finally went home on July 7, 2021, almost nine months after his initial stroke.

"In his own words, 'I am not done. I will not stop fighting until I can walk across the stage again,'" the family wrote.

The family wrote that his progress is "nothing short of remarkable," and that he has regained some mobility in limbs as he continues to receive treatment. The website includes a photo of Sinbad using a walker with the help of a physical therapist.

The medical care has taken a financial toll on the family, they say. The website asks for donations to cover medical expenses.

"The costs of therapy far exceed what insurance covers and it has taken its toll on the family financially," the "Journey Forward" website states. "We created this site as an avenue for those who would like to lend their support and contribute in some way."

The website says all donations go to a trust that supports Sinbad's medical care.

"The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him," the website continues. "We are eternally grateful."