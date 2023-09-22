SNAP benefits going up Oct. 1, here's what's changing

SNAP is designed to help low-income families afford nutritious and essential food at the grocery store.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Millions of Americans will see an increase in their SNAP benefits starting in October.

The Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, is designed to provide supplemental funding to low-income families to buy groceries, helping them afford nutritious and essential foods. It used to be known as the food stamp program, and is still referred to as "food stamps" by many.

How much each family gets is determined by the size of the household and the cost of living in the U.S. Thanks to a recent cost of living adjustment made by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, SNAP benefits will see an increase across the board.

When does the SNAP adjustment take place?

The adjustment will take effect on Oct. 1, according to the U.S. Department of Human Services, which runs the program. According to Forbes Advisor, benefits will get a 12.5% bump for 12 months.

After Sept. 30, 2024, the program will readjust benefits based on inflation and the cost of living.

For one person, the new maximum SNAP benefit is $291 and the allotment for a family of four is now $973, for all 48 contiguous states and D.C.

How much will SNAP benefits be?

Here's a breakdown of the maximum monthly amount each household will get, based on the number of people living together:

1 person - $291

2 people - $535

3 people - $766

4 people - $973

5 people - $1,155

6 people - $1,386

7 people - $1,532

8 people - $1,751

Each additional member of a household will increase the family's SNAP benefits by $219 starting in October.

The minimum benefit of $23 will remain the same.

Who is eligible for SNAP?

Households making less than a certain amount per month, determined by the size of the household, are eligible for SNAP benefits. The threshold is set at 130% of the federal poverty line, and applies to the gross pay of everybody in the household combined.

Here's a breakdown of how much your household can make and be eligible for SNAP:

1 person - $1,580

2 people - $2,137

3 people - $2,664

4 people - $3,250

5 people - $3,807

6 people - $4,364

7 people - $4,921

8 people - $5,478

Each additional member of the household raises the threshold by another $557. Additional information about SNAP requirements can be found here.

How to apply for SNAP

The increase will become available automatically for those already using SNAP benefits on Oct. 1 and will be in place through Sept. 30, 2024.