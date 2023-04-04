Trump indictment: Legal experts weigh in on what might happen next

Legal experts told WFAA they expect a slow and lengthy legal process, and they believe the case may be difficult for state prosecutors to prove.

DALLAS — Donald Trump is the first sitting or former president to be indicted.

One of the big questions moving forward: What happens next?

Former federal prosecutor Aaron Wiley said the case is unprecedented, and he expects a hard fight from Trump’s defense team.

"Things like a motion for change of venue, motion possibly for recusal of judge, motion to throw out the indictment for insufficiency. It’s gonna be fascinating to hear those arguments," Wiley said.

"It was very curious that the indictment was under seal, because whether it’s at the state level or federal level, the reason you file something under seal is because you feel the person is a flight risk or danger to the community," he added.

On Tuesday, moments after Trump was indicted on 34 felony counts, legal experts told WFAA it's unlikely a judge will allow his case to be dismissed or moved, but a conviction might be difficult for state prosecutors to prove.

Trump is charged with 34 felony counts of falsifying business records in connection to a scheme. Manhattan prosecutors allege the former president bought people off through hush money payments in a push to cover up negative stories during the 2016 election, including the case of adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Stephen Toland, a criminal defense attorney who focuses on federal white-collar defense and investigations, said he believes it'll be a lot more difficult for the government to prove that it's a felony.

“I think it's going to be an uphill battle for the state, no doubt,” Toland said. “What we can expect is a long drawn out process. What you'll probably see, is a lot of arguments about that Michael J. Cohen or the attorney you know, ‘he was doing things that we didn't direct him to do,’ or, ‘We didn't know he was doing things of that nature.’ I think you're going to see a lot of those types of arguments.”

Toland said if this case ends up in the hands of a New York jury and Trump is convicted, a lot of unknowns still lie ahead.

"That is the elephant in the room," Wiley said. "Because it’s never been done before."

“It’s more likely than not that it'll be hard to get a conviction,” Toland said. “These, by all legal accounts, are difficult cases to prove. If there is a conviction, it’s highly unlikely that a former president with no criminal record faces any real chance at jail time.”