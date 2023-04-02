Ground stop issued at airports along Carolina coast after unconfirmed sightings of Chinese spy balloon

WCNC Charlotte's Brad Panovich said a possible sighting happened over his house in the Charlotte area on Saturday morning.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A huge, high-altitude Chinese balloon sailed across the U.S. on Friday, drawing severe Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite China's firm denials. Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a high-stakes Beijing trip aimed at easing U.S.-China tensions.

The Biden administration is considering a plan to shoot down a large Chinese balloon suspected of conducting surveillance on the U.S. military, by bringing it down once it is above the Atlantic Ocean where the remnants could potentially be recovered, according to four U.S. officials.

One of the officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive operation, said President Joe Biden had given the go-ahead. In a brief remark Saturday in response to a reporter’s question about the balloon, Biden said: “We’re going to take care of it.”

On Saturday afternoon, The Federal Aviation Administration issued ground stops at airports along the coast of the Carolinas, including Myrtle Beach, Wilmington and Charleston, due to "national security initiatives." This comes after unconfirmed reports of the Chinese balloon being spotted moving throughout the Carolinas.

I see it now in my backyard in south Charlotte #ChinaSpyBalloon pic.twitter.com/DrhXZtIvEY — Brad Panovich (@wxbrad) February 4, 2023

Although sightings are unconfirmed, several WCNC Charlotte viewers say they've seen it across the North Carolina sky.

Evan Fisher sent WCNC Charlotte a photo from outside Asheville, North Carolina Saturday.

WLTX meteorologist Cory Smith spotted the balloon as a small white dot west of Waxhaw, NC.

Aside from the government response, fuzzy videos dotted social media as people with binoculars and telephoto lenses tried to find the “spy balloon” in the sky as it headed southeastward over Kansas, Missouri, and into the American's Southwest at an estimated 60,000 feet in the sky.

Chinese Spy Balloon currently SW of Polkville NC approximately over Kingston NC 9:44 AM #ChinaSpyBalloon @wxbrad pic.twitter.com/8OjdDwsgmN — Brian Branch (@BrianBranch13) February 4, 2023

With no official way for the public to track the balloon, spotters are posting to social media likely sightings of the balloon. To most, the balloon simply looks like a slow-moving, white dot in the sky.

While WCNC Charlotte cannot independently confirm any of these sightings as the potential surveillance balloon from China, many of the sightings are consistent across the area Saturday and are similar to sightings earlier in the week from other parts of the country.

Earlier this week it was spotted earlier over Montana, which is home to one of America’s three nuclear missile silo fields at Malmstrom Air Force Base, defense officials said.

Later Friday, the Pentagon acknowledged reports of a second balloon flying over Latin America. "We now assess it is another Chinese surveillance balloon,” Brig. Gen. Pat Ryder, Pentagon press secretary, said in a statement, declining to offer further information such as where it was spotted.