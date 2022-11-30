US women's team to take home big World Cup winnings under prize sharing agreement

The U.S. women's team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament.

Example video title will go here for this video

DOHA, Qatar — The U.S. women's team will make at least three times more from the men’s World Cup than they received for winning the 2019 women’s tournament, thanks to a new deal to split World Cup earnings.

A 1-0 win by the men over Iran on Tuesday night increased their World Cup prize money to approximately $380,000 for each player in the squad.

The same applies to players on the U.S. roster for the 2023 Women's World Cup because of the new collective bargaining agreements between the U.S. Soccer Federation and the men’s and women’s unions.

Under those deals, 90% of the World Cup prize money paid by world soccer body FIFA to the USSF will be pooled and shared equally between the players on this year’s men’s World Cup roster and next year’s Women’s World Cup roster. The unions also agreed to pool FIFA’s payments for the men’s and women's World Cups in 2026 and 2027.

Men’s rosters were increased to 26 this year, and the size of rosters for next year’s Women’s World Cup currently is listed as 23 in FIFA’s regulations. If women’s rosters also are increased to 26 per squad, the prize money share for each player would come to $380,769.

The American women's received a $110,000 bonus for winning the 2019 World Cup.