Dollar Tree employee killed with machete in Ohio, suspect in custody

Police are now investigating if the man knew the woman he's accused of attacking.

Example video title will go here for this video

Police in Upper Sandusky were called to a Dollar Tree in northwest Ohio on Sunday after they received a report of a man waving around a machete inside the store.

When they arrived at the store, police found a 22-year-old woman dead at the scene. The suspect ran from the scene, but he was eventually found and arrested a short time later.

Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Bethel Bekele. He's now been charged with murder after investigators said he walked into the store and struck the woman multiple times with a machete.