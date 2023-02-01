Dollar Tree employee killed with machete in Ohio, suspect in custody

OHIO, USA — An Ohio man has been charged with murder after attacking a Dollar Tree employee with a machete, according to police.
Police in Upper Sandusky were called to a Dollar Tree in northwest Ohio on Sunday after they received a report of a man waving around a machete inside the store.
When they arrived at the store, police found a 22-year-old woman dead at the scene. The suspect ran from the scene, but he was eventually found and arrested a short time later.
Police identified the suspect as 27-year-old Bethel Bekele. He's now been charged with murder after investigators said he walked into the store and struck the woman multiple times with a machete.
Police currently have no motive for the attack but said they're now looking into whether Bekele and the woman knew each other. They said additional charges could be coming once the investigation is complete.