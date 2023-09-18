Former Buffalo Bills player missing after mother's murder

Sergio Brown has allegedly disappeared after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home.

CHICAGO — Police in a Chicago suburb are searching for a former Buffalo Bills' player.

Sergio Brown has allegedly disappeared after his mother was found dead in a creek behind her home. The Cook County Medical Examiner says Myrtle Brown died from "multiple injuries due to assault."

Her death was ruled a homicide.

The Maywood Police Department is now trying to find her son.

Brown, who played at the safety position, went to college at Notre Dame and entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2010. He signed with the New England Patriots and played on the team until he was waived prior to the start of the 2012 NFL season.

He signed with the Colts on Sept. 1, 2012 and played in Indianapolis until 2014. He then played for the Jacksonville Jaguars for one season before joining the Atlanta Falcons practice squad in Aug. 2016. His stint with the Falcons lasted seven days.