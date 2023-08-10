Towns in Maui burn to ash as Hawaii faces deadliest US wildfire in years

Side-by-side images show an island devastated by the fire that has killed at least 36 people.

LAHAINA, Hawaii — Aerial and satellite images taken around the Hawaiian island of Maui showed towns, forests and landmarks burnt to smoke and ash.

Firefighters continued to battle a wildfire that ravaged the island killing at least 36 people and leaving many more injured or displaced.

According to reporting from The Associated Press, the fire started on Tuesday and was fueled by dry weather and heavy winds from the distantly passing Hurricane Dora which knocked out power and grounded firefighter helicopters. Though officials have said the exact cause of the fire is still unknown.

Satellite images show the extent of the devastation caused by a series of deadly wildfires in Maui that have left at least 36 people dead and dozens more injured. https://t.co/9zrthBaboh — CBS News (@CBSNews) August 10, 2023

They also say the number of deaths could keep rising as search and rescue teams are still unable to reach certain areas of the island until firefighters have safely contained the blaze.

In the meantime, officials say hundreds of homes, offices and other structures have either been damaged or completely destroyed.

Another before & after from Lahaina, Maui



(before from Google Maps, after from Richard Olsten on Facebook) pic.twitter.com/BDuki206Oo — Steve Lookner (@lookner) August 9, 2023

The western shore of Maui, especially the popular tourist town of Lahaina was hit especially hard. Entire sections of the town were lost to the fire as homes, restaurants, shops and other businesses were either burned down to their frames or completely reduced to rubble.

The fire spread so fast and so suddenly that people in Lahaina reportedly dove into the ocean to escape the smoke and flames. The Coast Guard has reported rescuing 14 people from the ocean off Lahaina, including two young children who were reunited with family members.

President Joe Biden has promised federal assistance is on its way with emergency teams from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. He also ordered all available Coast Guard and Air Force personnel on the island to work with the Hawaii National Guard to help.