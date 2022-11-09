All Veterans Council of Tom Green County to host 19th annual Thanksgiving Veterans Dinner

The public is encouraged to attend the free event.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The holiday season is in full swing and preparations are being made for the 19th Annual Thanksgiving Veterans Dinner, hosted by the All Veterans Council of Tom Green County.

The event is from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 13, at the Veterans of Foreign Wars Hall, 125 S. Browning St.

The dinner was originally orchestrated for elderly veterans because of the lack of support from family during the holidays. Now it has expanded to all walks of life who are in need of support, organizers say.

With many donations from various companies last year, the All Veterans Council was able to feed more than 500 people and are hoping to double that amount at this year's event.

Luis Martinez, All Veterans Council chairman, is a beacon of light for the veteran community by being of service to his counterparts. Martinez believes "if you take care of the community, the community will take care of you."

Beyond the annual dinners for Thanksgiving and Christmas, there are many resources for veterans in the Concho Valley, such as the San Angelo VA Clinic, Service to Suits, food pantry and much more. To learn more about these resources, reach out to the All Veterans Council at 325-513-3387

All who attend the dinner can expect good food, great conversation and a jolly good time.