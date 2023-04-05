China identified as top security threat to U.S., Director of National Intelligence says

Director of National Intelligence tells lawmakers China "seeks to undercut U.S. influence."

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

WASHINGTON — China is America's top threat, according to the Director of National Intelligence.

Avril Haines testified Thursday before the Senate Armed Services Committee.

She said China remains the most consequential threat to U.S. national security.

The comments came as the United States faces rising tension with China following the January spy balloon incident, plus ongoing concerns over Taiwan and TikTok.

"Perceiving the United States as a threat, the PRC seeks to undercut U.S. influence and is looking to portray the United States as the root of global problems," she said.

Other outlined threats include the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the civil war in Sudan and threats from North Korea and Iran.